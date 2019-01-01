Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Working as a locksmith on a mobile basis, from home, or from a retail storefront, you can offer customers a wide range of locksmithing services ranging from key cutting, installing new passage sets, emergency entries, sales of locks, safes, and related equipment and installation. In the United States there are more than 30,000 locksmiths, of which 50 percent are self-employed and reporting earnings in excess of $50,000 per year after expenses. Needless to say, the time and money invested in locksmith training is money well spent. In both the United States and Canada, locksmiths are required to be licensed and bonded, but all states and provinces have their own training and licensing requirements. You can contact the associations listed below to inquire about training and licensing requirements in your area.

