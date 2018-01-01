Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Can you produce attractive charcoal portraits of people in a very short time frame? If not, you may want to take some courses so you can, as people portraits created from charcoal drawings is one of the greatest all time 'cash' art business that can be started. We have all seen street artists who produce quick charcoal portraits of people. These portraits usually cost $20 and the artist is paid in cash. I live close to a tourist area, and in the summer I have watched street artists draw as many as five portraits in an hour's time. Your math skills do not have to be good to know that adds up to $100 an hour for about $2 or $3 worth of art supplies. Perhaps traveling to foreign destinations is your dream. If so, this is the perfect business opportunity for you. With little more than a passport, suitcase, and a few art supplies, you could easily work your way around the world producing charcoal portraits in every tourist mecca.