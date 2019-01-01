Charity Auction Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

One of the best methods for charities to raise funds for their particular need is to host a charity auction. Typically, local merchants will donate products and services to be auctioned. The focus of this business startup is to organize the event and act as the auctioneer and solicit local business owners for donations of products and services to be auctioned. The best charities to build alliances with are local ones that serve the community exclusively. Note: An auctioneer's license may be required to operate this service, so check with local authorities.

The Market

Your customers are local charities.

