Children's Books and Software Store

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs:

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

The name says it all. In terms of a specialty retail business, this is one of the best. The book side of the business will be of interest to traditional parents. Try to stock hard-to-find titles covering a wide range of topics revolving around or that include children's interaction and involvement. On the software side of the business, try to include software applications for children and parents. Good topics include games, education, how to, instruction, music, sports and family relationships. You won't need a lot of floor space for the store as all of the items that are stocked are very compact. However, as a traditional retail business there are three words to live by: 'location, location, and location.' Be sure the store is located in a high-traffic and visible area of the community. Furthermore, you may even want to consider being a 'retail store within a retail store.' Excellent matches for this type of retailing arrangement include grocery stores, large children's clothing retailers and family entertainment centers.

Categories