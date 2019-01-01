Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Lots of parents would like an alternative to the environmentally questionable disposable diaper, but don't have the time or inclination to deal with cloth diapers. You can be the solution to their problem. A baby can go through as many as 4,000 diapers before being fully toilet-trained, and this fact of life creates an outstanding business opportunity. Depending on your startup budget, there are two methods of pursuing this venture. In the first, you offer complete service--you supply, deliver, pick up and clean the cloth diapers. The second startup method is to simply deliver and pick up the diapers, and have an established commercial laundry clean them. If startup capital is not a problem, the first option will definitely leave more profits for you. To market a cloth diaper service, try to obtain a list of new baby births from local hospitals. You should also try to partner with other businesses targeting new parents--doulas, midwives, Lamaze classes or infant product stores. Once you've compiled a list of potential clients, simply drop off or mail a marketing presentation to parents outlining the benefits of your service, why cloth diapers are preferable to disposable, and how they can contact you. Include one free diaper so they can try it out. Once you get going, word-of-mouth will help you out tremendously.

The Market

Your customers are new parents who are concerned about the environment.

Needed Equipment

For delivery, you'll need a large vehicle or van. You'll need a large supply of diapers and you may want to offer delivery of other necessary items (diaper pins, etc.). If you'll be cleaning the diapers yourself, you'll need a large, commercial-grade washer and dryer.

Categories