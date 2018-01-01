Collectible Clothing

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

The value and popularity of collectible clothing has been on a steady increase for the past decade, and the demand for collectible clothing from the 1940s to the 1970s shows no signs of diminishing. Starting a business that sells collectible clothing from a retail storefront location is a fantastic business venture to set in motion. The profit potential for a retailer of collectible clothing will vary based on factors such as operating overheads, volume of sales, etc. However, a markup of at least 100 percent should be maintained, and a higher markup on rarer collectible clothing items is certainly not out of line.

