Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all handymen, carpenters, and improvement gurus. The time has never been better than now to start a construction estimating service, and the possibility to earn more than $100,000 per year is very real. Unlike a home inspection service that provides a detailed report on what is wrong with a home, property, or building, a construction estimating service provides a detailed report on what is wrong with a home, property, or building, a construction estimating service provides a detailed report on how to fix the problems and what the renovation or construction work will cost. The main market for this type of service is home buyers , who not only want to know what is wrong with a home, but also want to know how it can be corrected and what the costs involved will be. A secondary market is existing home and property owners who would like to have an initial cost analysis completed in regards to a home improvement or construction project to assess the value of the project. The main requirement for establishing and running this type of unique consulting service is to have a good understanding of all areas of construction industry and trades. Rates for a construction estimating service will greatly depend on the size and value of the potential project. However, charging a fee in the range of $50 per hour is certainly not out of line.

