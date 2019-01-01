Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

'Have construction knowledge and management skills, will travel,' can be the motto of your new business if you start a construction management business. The market for construction project management services is huge and includes residential and commercial construction projects. However, due to the nature of the construction industry, you would be well advised to specialize or focus on either residential or commercial construction project management. Currently, subcontract project managers are charging fees based on the construction project itself. Typically, fees are in the range of $300 to $600 per day, and can go as high as $1,000 per day for specialized construction projects.

