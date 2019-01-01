Developer Home Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

If you have excellent sales and marketing skills, a career as an independent new home sales consultant may be right up your alley. In most areas of the country a real estate license isn't required to sell new homes, townhouses and condos for the developer of these housing and subdivision projects. The main obstacle to overcome in establishing yourself as an effective and results-oriented professional is to convince the developer that you're the right person for the very important task of marketing their capital-intensive developments. However, once established, persistence and results are generously rewarded, as top producers in this industry routinely earn six-figure incomes year after year. Marketing your consulting expertise is like marketing any business. Prior to contacting developers to solicit for sales consulting contracts, make sure you've done all your homework and have prepared a complete presentation of the projected sales forecasts and marketing methods you'll be implementing in the merchandising of their development project.

