Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Using your organization and event planning skills will enable you to start a corporate-meeting planner service. Long gone are the days of boring boardroom meetings for middle managers, executives, employees, investors and business alliances. Today, corporations need and want to keep all executives, managers, employees, customers, investors and alliances highly motivated, energized, productive and happy. Consequently, they are more than happy to part with, in some cases, very big bucks to pay for innovative meeting locations, games and preparations for same. The duties of the corporate-meeting planner are straightforward: They do what it takes to plan and execute a great meeting. You will make all arrangements including, if applicable, sending out invitations, making follow-up calls, catering, booking locations, booking speakers, making hotel arrangements for out-of-town guests, arranging suitable transportation, distributing meeting plans and documents, looking after equipment rentals and everything else required to pull the event together without a hitch. The best way to market a corporate-event planning service is to simply get out and talk to business owners and managers, and pitch them on why your service is just the right service to meet and exceed their needs.