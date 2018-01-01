Custom Buttons

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you searching for a unique and inexpensive home based business opportunity that has little competition and a real chance of succeeding? If so, consider starting a business that specializes in manufacturing and selling custom, one-of-a-kind buttons for clothing. The buttons can be manufactured from just about every type of raw material, including wood, metal, seashells and glass. The key to success in button manufacturing is twofold. First, the buttons must be unique in design and appearance. Second, you need to be a good marketer. Consider the following: <BR> • Establish accounts with specialty retailers to purchase the buttons on a wholesale basis. <BR>• Sell the buttons to manufacturers and designers of custom clothing. <BR>• Sell the custom clothing buttons directly to consumers via the internet.