Custom Furniture Covers

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Calling all seamstresses, the time is now to put your sewing skills to work and start to earn a living from creating custom fabric furniture covers. There are many patterns available at fabric shops for creating standard-size furniture slips or covers, or the furniture covers can be custom made on a made-to-order basis. Successfully marketing the business can be accomplished in many ways, including the following: <BR>• Building alliances and joint ventures with interior decorators for referrals to your business <BR>• Selling the furniture covers and taking orders for custom-made furniture covers at craft and home and garden trade shows <BR>• Advertising for business in traditional print media and on the internet <BR>• Working on a subcontract basis for an established furniture upholstery service or retailer of fine home furnishings

