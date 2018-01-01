Custom Play Sets

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The demand for custom designed and constructed children's play sets started to boom a few years ago, and these play sets still continue to be a hot seller today. In order to compete for market share in this industry, you will need some very elaborate play set designs and very ingenious marketing strategies. The higher-end multistation play centers seem to be the most popular, thus commanding the largest retail dollar. This may indeed create your niche. You can design and manufacture a smaller, more compact and affordable version of the large play sets to promote and market. Home and garden trade shows are probably the best bet, in terms of marketing the play sets. Displaying unique and interesting products at trade shows can generate substantial sales leads and interest in the products. Requirements: The main requirements to launching this type of business endeavor are as follows: design abilities, manufacturing equipment, skilled staff and adequate transportation. Likewise, you will also have to commit a large amount of time to researching the market and consumer buying habits and trends prior to starting the business. Profit Potential: This type of specialized manufacturing business can generate profits greater than $100,000 per year, providing the business and market have been properly researched and established.