Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The printing industry has been revolutionized with the advent of digital technology. No longer are business owners and consumers at the mercy of print shops to create their short-run marketing brochures, event programs and invitations as these types of printed items can now be all printed in full-color digital format without the expensive print plate making charge. A digital printing service can easily be operated from home and the main requirements to get this business rolling will be a good desktop computer, design software, a high quality digital printer capable of 11-inch by 17-inch printing and the ability to use this equipment efficiently. Potential customers include business owners, consumers, schools, government institutions, clubs and associations. The equipment will let you print professional full-color items such as newsletters, invitations, business cards, marketing brochures, event programs, restaurant menus, booklets and guides. Advertise and promote your digital printing service by joining local business associations to network for clients. Short-run digital printing is becoming extremely popular with business owners who routinely change prices, promotions and products.