Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Growing, processing and selling dried flowers could put you on the path to self-employment, independence and financial freedom. One of the best aspects about setting this business in motion is the fact that it can easily be started right from your home, using your own garden as the initial source for the flowers to be dried and sold. Once the business is ready to be expanded, there are a couple of options. The first is to lease vacant land to increase flower production, and the second option is to purchase flowers. While the second option is easier, it may reduce your profit margin. Once dried and packaged, the flowers can be sold to retailers on a wholesale basis. Profit potential range is $5,000 or more per year part-time.