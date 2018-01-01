Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Doing business online and achieving any kind of e-profitable success is probably more difficult than it is in the bricks-and-mortar world. For that reason many online entrepreneurs are turning to enlisting the services of an e-commerce specialist to help build, market, and maintain their e-commerce businesses. Right now, and for the foreseeable future, there is an incredible opportunity to build a super profitable e-commerce consulting business for entrepreneurs with web development, online marketing, e-commerce, and e-communications skills and experience. In short, if this describes you, the potential to earn $1,000 a day and more is presently available. E-commerce specialists do much more than just show businesspeople how to hawk their goods online. They also: • Help businesses build or improve their web sites • Develop productive database systems • Create efficient e-showrooms and checkouts • Create and manage electronic mailing lists • Design e-mail communication systems and plans • Increase search engine rankings • Create effective advertising and pay-per-click promotions • Develop and implement order processing and fulfillment systems • And much more Needless to say, the timing cannot get better than now for getting your piece of this very lucrative pie. The Institute of Certified E-Commerce Consultants provides training, and students graduate with the professional designation of Certified E-Commerce Consultant.