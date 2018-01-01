Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In many regions of the country, restaurants are required by health board regulations to have their kitchen exhaust hoods cleaned on a regular basis to prevent bacteria growth and potential grease fires. This creates more than ample opportunity for entrepreneurs to start an exhaust hood cleaning service. There is specialized equipment available for cleaning restaurant exhaust hoods and filters. However, this equipment can be costly, and to reduce startup costs you can always resort to the good old 'strong arm' method until the business is established and the equipment can be purchased from profits. Cleaning rates vary depending on the size, style, and access to the exhaust hood, but averaged out on an hourly basis there should be no problem maintaining $30 to $50 per hour for providing the cleaning service.