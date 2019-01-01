Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A small kitchen fire or a burst plumbing pipe can be common occurrences in the lives of homeowners. Starting a fire and flood restoration service means that you may soon be able to assist these homeowners in repairing the damage that can be caused in these unfortunate circumstances. The main duty of a fire and flood restoration service is to initially go to the job site and carry out immediate, or sometimes temporary measures, to limit any further damage to the home. These measures can include boarding up broken windows, covering roofs that have been damaged, and removing water that may have accumulated inside the buildings. The secondary duties can include repairing the damage or hiring subcontractors to repair the damage. The largest requirement in successfully establishing a restoration service is to build contacts with insurance companies and brokers, as insurance companies and brokers will authorize the repair work in 90 percent or more of all fire and flood restoration situations.

