Food Kiosk

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

THE BRIEF:

Entrepreneurs interested in food who want to run their own business but don't want to have their own space or invest in a truck may find a kiosk a better option. These temporary booths or stands can be placed in a variety of locations, such as parks, sidewalks, boardwalks or even the mall (if it still gets foot traffic). You could offer simple items such as coffee, ice cream, hot dogs or pretzels, or treats that are made off-site such as macarons or cookies.

ASK THE PROS:

How much money can you make?

"Typically kiosks themselves can run anywhere from $3,000 to $50,000 or more depending on the size and how elaborate they are. While your costs will be higher (because you're renting space), you can make upwards of $2,000 a day at a kiosk in a busy location."—Food Truck, Cart or Kiosk: The Right Ride for Your Mobile Food Business

What kind of experience do you need to have?

"Do you have the temperament it takes to succeed in retail? 'One of the biggest mistakes people make is thinking that retailing is going to be one way, and their experience turns out to be very different,' says Daniel Butler, vice president of retail operations for the National Retail Federation in Washington, D.C. 'They're not realistic about the challenges.' Retail is a lifestyle choice. Can you hack it? Butler suggests working part time in retail for a few months to find out before you start your business."—How to Start a Kiosk Business

What’s the most important thing to know about this business?

"The rental rate may be great, but if the location doesn't draw people, you might be in trouble even if your product is good. Where are shoppers seeking your type of product going? What types of big-box retailers complement your product and will drive traffic your way? One no-cost way to find out is by sitting in a mall and watching the traffic flow. 'If you decide you want upscale people, look at where they're already shopping and how you'd get that market,' says Bob Phibbs, a retail consultant. 'Know all these things before you sign leases.'"—How to Start a Kiosk Business

