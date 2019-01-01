My Queue

Freelance Bartender

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Hiring your bartending skills out on weekends, evenings, and even on a full-time basis is a great way to earn a terrific living, or just some spare cash to help cover living expenses, depending on your needs. You can market your services as a freelance bartender to catering companies, event and wedding planners, banquet halls, hotels, and pubs for relief duties, earning up to $300 per day when you tally up your wages and tips. Even if you are not 100 percent up-to-speed on the latest drink recipes or the finer aspects of working behind a bar, fret not, because all across the country there are a multitude of schools providing bartending training. A definite prerequisite, however, is an outgoing and sociable personality. Employing other bartenders on an as-needed, on-call basis can generate additional revenue for your bartender-for-hire business by paying them $10 per hour while perhaps renting them out at $15 per hour.

