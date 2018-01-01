Fresh Pasta Making

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Does your favorite Italian restaurant make pasta fresh daily or purchase premade pastas? If the answer is the latter, consider proposing a joint venture business opportunity to the owner of the restaurant. You make the pasta at their location, and they use the pasta for meal preparations for the business and sell fresh pasta to their clients. Alternately, a pasta making and sales business could be established in a food market or farmers' market by renting a small booth, storefront or kiosk, and additional revenue could also be generated by selling freshly made sauces and seasonings.