Fresh Pasta Making

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Does your favorite Italian restaurant make pasta fresh daily or purchase premade pastas? If the answer is the latter, consider proposing a joint venture business opportunity to the owner of the restaurant. You make the pasta at their location, and they use the pasta for meal preparations for the business and sell fresh pasta to their clients. Alternately, a pasta making and sales business could be established in a food market or farmers' market by renting a small booth, storefront or kiosk, and additional revenue could also be generated by selling freshly made sauces and seasonings.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.