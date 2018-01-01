Hand-Painted Pots

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Gardening is one of the fastest growing pastimes in North America. For the entrepreneur seeking to capitalize on the huge demand for garden-related products, look no further than starting a business that creates and sells one-of-a-kind, hand-painted clay gardening pots. More and more people are searching for unique and interesting ways in which to display their flowers and shrubs, so why not create extraordinary planting pots for these consumers and start making money. Simply purchase clay planting pots from a local wholesale company and paint and decorate the pots with unique, interesting and colorful themes and designs. Once completed, the flowerpots can be sold in various ways, including directly to specialty retailers and garden centers on a wholesale basis and to residential and commercial interior decorators and garden planners. You can also sell them by renting a sales table at a local craft show or flea market, or by putting the on the internet.