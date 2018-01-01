Hotel Art Supply

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Look closely and you'll notice that hotels are virtually art galleries. You will find paintings, prints, and sculptures in almost every room, hallway, lounge, and lobby. Assume that one hotel has 150 rooms, one lobby, two banquet rooms, one lounge, and ten hallways. The hotel's art requirements could be as many as 200 paintings or prints alone. Simply supplying one hotel with a complete art decor package can make you thousands of dollars in profits. To activate this business you will want to establish a relationship with at least 15 to 20 different artists who work in various art mediums. Next take digital pictures of the artwork and place it on a CD-ROM and simply start setting meetings and knocking on doors. Placing pictures of the sample artwork on CD-ROM will enable you to do mobile professional presentations right from your laptop computer. Of course, the big profit opportunities are landing art supply contracts with hotels that are being constructed or undergoing total interior renovations.