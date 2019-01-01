Housing Tours

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Homes featured on the home tour can include historical interest, celebrity homes, homes that were once lived in by a famous personality, homes of heritage interest, technologically advanced homes, and homes that have had a checkered past, such as the location of a murder. Starting this type of tour business is very easy and inexpensive to do. Clients can include local residents, tourists, organizations, and school students. Additionally, for the really innovative entrepreneur, the business could go virtual and offer clients a glimpse of these homes over the Internet via a specially designed Web site. Mainly this is the type of business that would really be of interest to tourists, so be sure to establish contacts and alliances with hotels, motels, and restaurants throughout your community. The profitability will greatly vary as to the popularity of the house tours and the frequencies the home tours are operated. However, a mere 200 clients per week paying an average of $10 for the tour each will create business revenues in excess of $100,000 per year.

