Junkyard Furniture Creations

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

If you're looking for a unique home based business that has minimal competition and potential to generate a six-figure income, then look no further. Starting a business that manufactures and sells junkyard furniture is a very interesting venture. The key to its success is to create funky, yet functional furniture from discarded items typically found at a wrecking yard or junkyard. The most popular junkyard furniture items are generally couches and chairs that have been partially assembled from antique auto parts, such as a couch fashioned out of a '57 Chevy front end. Starting this type of business does have its prerequisites--creative and artistic ability, a well-equipped workshop, and design and construction skills. However, for the innovative entrepreneur who possesses these abilities, a fun, interesting and potentially profitable business venture is waiting.

