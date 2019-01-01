Laminate Floor Installations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Laminate flooring that is manufactured to resemble hardwood flooring is an incredibly popular alternative to the high cost of installing real hardwood flooring. Laminate flooring is available in a wide range of finishes and is virtually impossible to damage or destroy. Best of all, laminate flooring is extremely easy to install even if your knowledge of flooring installation is limited. Te set this business in motion, first check to see if the home improvement centers in your area provide an installation service of this product. If they don't, then it's a marriage made in heaven. They sell it, and you install it. You can talk to interior decorators and designers to promote your service and establish a client base. The fastest way to market this business if you intend to concentrate on commercial applications will simply be to knock on doors and sell your product and service on the many benefits this type of flooring finish can provide to their business establishments. requirements: a few basic tools including a jig saw, cordless drill, portable table saw, tape measure, chalk line, transportation, and most importantly, a good set of knee pads. Though it is not required, you will probably want to familiarize yourself with local building codes and safety regulations. start-up costs: total business start-up costs, including tools, sales samples, and brochures will be well less than $2,000 providing that you already have suitable transportation, such as a truck, van, or station wagon. profit potential: the profit potential is excellent. Laminate flooring is currently retailing for $4 to $6 per square foot, while the wholesale cost of materials is in the $1.50 to $2 range. Typically, for this type of installation service you can expect to earn $35 to $40 per hour after expenses. Selling and installing new baseboard moldings while you are on the job site can earn additional business revenues and profits.

