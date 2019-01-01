Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Indoor laser tag is quickly becoming as popular as paint ball games, and starting a laser tag recreation center may just put you on the path to financial independence. Though this is a very costly business to start and operate (well into the six-figure range0, the profit potential is outstanding. Revenues are earned by drop-in customers that want to play, as well as by selling monthly memberships to the center. You can also market laser tag games to corporate clients, schools, and clubs, and create special packages that include laser tag games, food, and beverages for corporate and social functions like birthday parties. Additionally, many operators of laser tag centers also create team leagues and monthly tournaments and give away prizes to the winners. Of course you will also want to have a concession counter on site and sell related products, such as promotional clothing and equipment to bolster sales. The initial objective when you first open is to get as many people as possible to come out and try the game, as a great number of these people will return as regular customers. To accomplish this, give away two-for-one play coupons, and create joint promotions with other businesses in the community.

