Lattice Manufacturing

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Wood, vinyl, and metal lattice has become an extremely popular landscaping and interior design building product in the past decade. There are many uses for lattice including decorative interior partitions for residential and commercial applications, exterior garden partitions and design features, and interior and exterior handrailing components, just to mention a few. Manufacturing custom lattice can easily be conducted right from a homebased workshop with minimal tools and experience, making this an excellent business start-up for entrepreneurs with minimal available start-up capital. Sell the finished product to building centers on a wholesale basis or directly to contractors, landscapers, and interior designers. The key to success will be in your ability to separate your product from that of competitors. Seek to create interesting lattice designs, sizes, and shapes that are not usually available. Most lattice products generally are sold in standard sizes, material selections, and designs. Venturing from the norm in terms of the design and appearance of your finished product can be your competitive advantage.

