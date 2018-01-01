Lawn Sprinkler Systems

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

At one time the installation of an underground lawn sprinkler system was reserved only for the wealthiest of homeowners. However, times have changed, and new installation techniques and mass produced plastic pipes have brought the costs of supplying and installing underground sprinkling systems down to a point where they are now within the financial grasp of almost all homeowners. Starting this business requires that the installers of the sprinkler systems be experienced and knowledgeable. Equipment used in this business can be very expensive. However, equipment and tools can be initially rented as a way of controlling startup costs, and experienced staff can be hired and paid a slight premium as a way of guaranteeing quality work. The service can be marketed directly to consumers via all traditional ad mediums or the service can work for homebuilders and property developers on a subcontract basis