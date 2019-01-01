Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Magnetic signs are an incredibly handy advertising tool, especially for the business owner or sales person that uses their automobile for both business and pleasure, as the signs can be quickly installed or removed for storage in the trunk. Magnetic signs are also very easy to design and produce, making this an ideal business venture for just about anyone seeking to start a homebased business enterprise that requires little in the way of start-up capital and experience. The signs are actually manufactured from a vinyl material with a magnetic backing, which enables the signs to be lightweight and pliable. The signs are simply cut to size and shape, and vinyl letters are placed on them to finish the sign making process. The only equipment required for manufacturing the signs is a computer, page layout and design software, a vinyl printer, and a plotter that cuts the letters. Required equipment can be purchased used or new in most communities through printing and sign supply companies. Currently, small to medium magnetic signs are retailing for $30 to $60 each and cost about $8 to $12 each to make.

