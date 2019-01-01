Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Calling all masons, it's time to put all of your job experience to work for you and start earning profits in your own masonry business. Starting a business that specializes in small masonry repairs can be extremely profitable. Many of the larger masonry companies cannot service small masonry repair jobs as their overhead requires larger masonry contracts to provide adequate cash flow. This fact creates a terrific opportunity to capitalize by specializing in small masonry repairs such as brick repointing, concrete step and sidewalk repairs, and the installation of stone and brick fireplaces. You can subcontract your masonry services to construction and renovation companies. Or, market your mason repair business directly to residential and commercial customers by utilizing traditional marketing and advertising formats. While operating a small masonry repair business may not make you a millionaire, it can provide a comfortable living with a yearly income that can easily exceed $60,000.

Categories