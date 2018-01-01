Mattress Shop

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Specialization in the retail industry increases the likelihood of success and profitability. Opening a retail mattress store is an excellent example of specialization in the retail furniture sales industry. Mattresses and bedding products have a life span of about four to eight years. This is one of the numerous reasons that starting a retail business selling mattresses and bedding products is such a wise choice for a new business enterprise. Furthermore, consider adding institutional sales to the business, meaning hotels, hospitals and nursing homes. The addition of institutional sales as a sideline for this type of retail business can add a significant amount of revenue to the overall yearly sales of the business and, more important, beef up the bottom-line profits.

