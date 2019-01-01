Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Working as a mobile home sales broker does not require a real estate license in most areas of the country, and that is one of the many reasons making this a very good low-cost business venture to initiate. The business can be operated from home on a full- or part-time basis, and promoting the broker service can be by way of designing and distributing promotional information pamphlets to all the mobile home parks in your community. You can charge clients a 5 or 6 percent commission upon successfully selling their mobile homes. Becoming a mobile home broker does not require a lot in terms of equipment, and the main requirement to make the business successful will be outstanding marketing skills.

