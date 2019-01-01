Real Estate Photo Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A real estate photography service is a terrific and inexpensive homebased business to start and operate. Thousands of real estate agents and homeowners simply do not have the time, equipment, or skills necessary to take professional photographs of a home or building they are selling or listing to be sold. The best method of marketing a real estate photography service is to simply arrange appointments with real estate agents and present a portfolio of homes, buildings, and properties that you have photographed. Ideally the service should be provided to clients in both film and digital image format. Amazingly, photographing a mere 50 homes per week, and charging only $25 for each home photographed, will produce sales in excess of $50,000 per year.

Categories