Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Real estate agents are quick to tell you that a home that has been professionally prepared to be listed will always sell faster, and for more money, than a home that has not been prepared to be listed. That is why real estate agents will become your number-one referral source if you choose to start a real estate listing-preparation service. Cracked windows, peeling paint, and rotten porch boards all leave a lasting impression with potential homebuyers'the wrong impression! When you see a rusty car you automatically think it must also run like junk. Homes are no different'peeling paint instantly conjures up the impression that the wood behind it must be rotten. Utilizing your handyperson skills you can conduct minor repairs, fix what needs to be fixed, and basically give your clients' homes a general spruce-up prior to the listing. It is not uncommon for the seller to be rewarded by getting multiple times their investment back when selling, because structural and cosmetic deficiencies always add up to a lower negotiated selling price.

The Market

Homeowners who have recently listed their home for sale.

