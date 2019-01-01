Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The oil change industry generates a whopping $15 billion in annual sales! Getting your piece of this very lucrative pie may be easier than you think, especially when you consider that specialized equipment is available, which enables the operator to quickly, and without mess, change oil at just about any location'home, office, business, or on the job site. Best of all, this equipment can be purchased for as little as $10,000 for the basic model. Many manufacturers of mobile oil-change equipment and products also provide training courses. That way, you can start to operate this service regardless of previous inexperience. In addition to oil changes, you can also provide customers with hydraulic fluid changes, transmission fluid changes, and general lube services.

The Market

Potential customers include private automobile owners, fleet owners, heavy equipment and construction equipment operators, and farmers.

