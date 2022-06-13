Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes



Demand for these services has grown significantly in the wake of the pandemic, as parents, educators and administrators alike adapt to new stresses and challenges. There’s enormous potential to both succeed and make a material and lasting impact upon young people, who are now uniquely in need of innovative methods of support.

Ask the Expert: Sara LaHayne, Founder and CEO of Move This World

What is the first step to getting started in the multimedia wellness platform industry?

Just go for it! There will always be a million reasons to think of delaying… of holding off until there are better circumstances. Say “Yes” to every opportunity and view them all as chances to learn and grow.

Is the industry growing?

As we continue to navigate the pandemic and recover from the disruptions of the last two years, the need for mental health and social emotional support for children continues to grow. In part because of increased federal funding for mental health and learning support through 2023, the global social-emotional learning market is expected to grow at least 25% through 2027, according to Market Watch.

What are the current trends in multimedia wellness platforms and what type of person is a great fit to try this?

Over the last two years, the education market has shifted dramatically, and demand for social-emotional wellness curricula continues to increase. Now, educators better understand what social-emotional learning means, why it’s important and how it benefits students, and are seeking the most impactful and efficient resources of providing it. Move This World is one resource for doing that, and students, educators and families benefit. Similar to following a workout video, our users press play and follow along as they are guided through an exercise rooted in creative expression and movement designed to strengthen social and emotional skills.

How much money can a person expect to make in the first year and in five years?

We will produce $8.5 million in revenue in 2022 — just over five years after launch. The first year we did a little less than $100,000 in revenue.

What do you wish you’d known when you were starting out?

How difficult and long the process would be to convince society as a whole to prioritize mental health and wellness; I didn’t realize how long I would have to sell the category and convince leaders that this work was worthwhile. Now, the market has caught up to what we’ve been certain of all along — that mental and emotional wellbeing are critical for all kinds of success.

Who are your customers?

They are pre-K-to-12th-grade school and district leaders across private, public, charter and parochial educational systems. We connect with new customers at education conferences, through referrals from current customers and through digital marketing channels.

Are there any resources you recommend that were extremely valuable in getting your business off the ground?

It’s vital to find mentors who will not only support you but challenge and question you every step of the way. Being an entrepreneur is lonely and isolating: Your team will never really understand the weight of what you carry, so find peers and advisors who have experienced similar challenges and who can be a sounding board.