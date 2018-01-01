Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a home-care service is a great business enterprise to initiate, as people are living longer and, more important, living longer on their own. This type of new business venture would best suit a person with a background and training in the health-care industry, but with that said, home-care training is available in almost every community across North America. Generally, there are two types of home-care providers, and the training required for each is very different. The first type of home-care service is one that focuses on assisting people with everyday tasks, such as cooking, cleaning, errands and personal hygiene. The second type of home-care service can include the aforementioned with the addition of medication administration and in some cases, therapy. Income potential will range from $20 per hour to as much as $50 per hour depending on services provided and skill levels required.