Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

History always has a way of repeating itself, and old-time radio programs from the 1930s and '40s are no exception to the rule, as these radio programs are once again becoming very popular. Seek to purchase the rights or pay for the rights to re-record old-time radio programs onto cassette tapes and compact discs. Once complete, the tapes and compact discs can be sold to retailers on a wholesale basis, or directly to consumers via mail order, the Internet, or even infomercials. Providing you can secure the right radio programs to re-record and that demand is high for the programs, the profitability of the business could be outstanding as it only costs a couple of dollars each to mass produce tapes and CDs.

Categories