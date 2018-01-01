Online Auto Lease Match-Up Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Thousands of new and used cars are leased each year as opposed to being purchased. A quick glance through the automotive classified section of your local newspaper will tell you that there are a lot of people seeking to get out of their automotive lease agreement. This fact creates a fantastic business opportunity for the enterprising entrepreneur to capitalize on by starting a service that matches automotive leaseholders with people who are prepared to assume their lease. The easiest way to gain clients or listings for the business is to call leaseholders wishing to get out of their lease and offer to find a person to acquire it. Once you have secured a few hundred listings, you can begin to run your own classified advertisements that read, "thousands of used vehicles for lease, most no money down." Revenues for the service are earned by charging the leaseholder a fee once you have located and secured a client to assume the lease. Of course, the best operating format for the service is a specialized website posted on the internet. In addition to classified advertisements promoting the lease match-up service, you can also register the site with search engines, get links to the site and post internet classified advertisements.