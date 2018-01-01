Online Custom Blue Jeans

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Calling all home based seamstresses. If you are searching for a unique way to profit from your sewing talents then look no further than starting an online business that sells custom made-to-order blue jeans. Blue jeans are an American cultural icon worn by millions of people every day, and for many people the search is never ending for a pair of jeans that fits properly and comfortably. Get started by creating a website that features the capability of letting visitors design their own blue jeans. This simply means that your customers select a men's or women's option and enter in the measurements they want: inseam length, waist size and cuff diameter. Once your customers have completed the online order form and chosen payment option, they would simply click submit and wait for their perfectly fitting jeans to arrive by courier a few weeks later. Should the site prove popular and you have more jeans to make than is possible, you can always hire subcontract seamstresses to work on a piece or performance basis, and order forms for jeans could be forwarded to them electronically.