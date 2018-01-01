Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Parasailing is a blast and the only thing I can think of that would be more fun than parasailing is owning a parasailing business. Be forewarned, this is not a cheap business venture to set in motion, as professional parasailing equipment is very expensive and used parasailing boats can cost as much as $50,000 alone. However, with that being said, securing the right high-traffic beach to work from, the investment to start the business will seem small compared to the profits that can be earned by a parasailing business. Parasailing rates vary from location to location and also on the amount of time the person is in the air, but typically parasailing rates are in the range of $30 for ten minutes. In one day a parasailing business can generate sales of $1,000 or more (tandem riders), which is excellent for a business that only requires two people to operate it.