Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Starting a full-scale paving contracting business is extremely investment capital-intensive. However, starting a business as an independent paving consultant is a very inexpensive business to get rolling, and can generate an income in excess of $100,000 per year. Simply put, market and sell paving services, and subcontract the paving to a qualified and well-equipped paving contractor while retaining 10 to 20 percent of the contract value. Door knocking, word-of-mouth, and distributing door-hanger fliers throughout the community will best accomplish marketing a paving service. Additional income can be earned by providing a driveway sealing service, and driveway sealing work can be subcontracted to a qualified contractor. Maintaining yearly gross sales of $400,000 will produce a pretax income of $40,000 to $80,000 per year.

