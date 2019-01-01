Personal Care Product Vending

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a vending business that specializes in personal care products is a great choice for a new business venture. The vending machines can be located throughout the community in locations such as public washrooms, restaurants, factories and all other high-traffic community gathering places. Products sold can include condoms, aspirin, feminine hygiene products and even disposable baby diapers. The key to success in the vending industry is to secure good locations for the vending machines and to make sure you carefully watch wholesale product costs. The profit potential is excellent in this kind of vending business, and each machine could easily produce yearly sales in excess of $5,000.

