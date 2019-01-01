Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Manufacturing decorative porch columns can be a very profitable business once established, especially if the main focus of the manufacturing business is to design and build Victorian porch column replicas. The porch columns can be manufactured from fiberglass, wood, or compressed injection foam. A good starting point in terms of manufacturing the antique replica porch columns is to purchase a few porch columns to be used as the template for designing and building the new columns. The antique porch columns can be purchased at used building materials yards. There are many different approaches that can be taken for marketing this type of unique specialty building product, including selling the porch columns to local and national building centers on a wholesale basis as well as construction and renovation firms. Or, the porch columns can be sold directly to do-it-yourself homeowners by advertising the columns for sale in newspapers and trade publications and displaying the columns at home and garden trade shows.

