Pottery

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Starting a business that designs, produces and sells pottery items is definitely best suited for the entrepreneur with a creative flair who is seeking a unique home based business opportunity. Some of the aspects of this business to be considered are: <BR>• Ability. Anyone considering this business venture will definitely need the ability to not only create pottery items, but to create interesting and unique pottery items. <BR>• Equipment and supplies. All equipment and supplies required for starting and operating a pottery making business are readily available in almost every community through craft supply stores that stock the items or order the items on an as-needed basis. <BR>• Marketing. Pottery items can be sold by renting a table at craft shows, by selling the pottery to retailers on a wholesale basis, and by placing the pottery items in retail stores on a consignment basis. <BR>• Business location. A pottery business is ideally suited to being operated from a home based studio location. Additionally, if zoning permits, the studio can also act as a retail outlet or factory direct sales outlet for the pottery products. <BR>In addition to creating and selling pottery items, you can also generate additional revenue by holding instructional classes on pottery making and pottery glazing techniques.

