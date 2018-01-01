Prepackaged Vegetarian Foods

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Calling all vegetarians: Do you find it difficult to find prepackaged meals at your local grocery store that can be prepared quickly and conveniently, and don't contain meat or meat by-products? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a business that makes and packages vegetarian meals that can be sold on a wholesale basis to grocery stores and specialty food retailers. If this sounds appealing as a business opportunity, that's because it is. There are an estimated 20 million vegetarians in the U.S., and this number continues to grow on a yearly basis as more and more people are starting to understand the benefits of a vegetarian diet. The business will require careful planning and research to establish, but with that said, prepackaged vegetarian foods are a growth segment of the food industry providing tremendous upside potential for long-term business success and profits.

