Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Promotional wear such as hats, jackets and golf shirts emblazoned with corporate and business logos have become very popular for corporations to purchase and resell or give to valued employees and clients as an appreciation gift. Starting a business that sells promotional clothing is very easy to initiate. Not only can the garments be purchased on a wholesale basis, but you can also enlist the services of local silk-screeners and embroiderers to carry out customizing the clothing for your clients, thus greatly reducing the startup investment needed to get the business rolling. Gaining clients can be as easy as arranging appointments with business owners to present samples of the promotional wear along with reasons why these types of promotional items will benefit their business. They can even potentially increase business revenues and profits (great advertising and brand name recognition). Once established, a business that retails promotional wear can be very profitable, especially when you consider product markups of 50 percent or more aren't uncommon in the industry.