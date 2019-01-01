Public Speaking Instruction

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Public speaking is an art, and unfortunately many business owners do not realize the importance of being able to project a positive image of their business and themselves, whether it is speaking in front of one person or a group of 500 people. Starting an instruction business that specializes in training business owners, managers, and employees to become effective public speakers is a great new business venture to set in motion. The best way to market this type of instruction service is to design a complete marketing presentation and distribute the presentation to the most likely potential clients. A good segment of the market to focus on is businesses and companies with medium to large sales forces. Furthermore, the training courses can be conducted right at the client's location, eliminating the need for costly office rental. Aim to secure three clients per week for a specialized half-day public speaking course, and you can be well on your way to earning $100,000 per year.

