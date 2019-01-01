My Queue

Retired Presidents Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

How many novice entrepreneurs would benefit from consulting meetings with business veterans that have 20 years experience or more in the business world? Almost all. The business concept is very straightforward. Simply, retain the services of retired company presidents, corporate executives, and small business owners to work on a consulting basis as needed coaching new business owners in their field of specialty, such as sales and marketing, management, or financial and

